C.M. Ramesh bringing rowdyism to Anakapalli, alleges Rajya Sabha member Y.V. Subba Reddy

April 07, 2024 03:47 am | Updated 03:47 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Rajya Sabha member Y.V. Subba Reddy has alleged that the alliance party Anakapalli Lok Sabha candidate C.M. Ramesh is bringing rowdyism with his activities to Anakapalli district. He alleged that the recent incident at Chodavaram was an example and people from Anakapalli do not want such leaders to rule them.

He made these comments following the Chodavaram police registering a case against Mr. Ramesh and a few others for obstructing the duties of DRO officials.

Speaking to the media here, Mr. Subba Reddy also said that TDP tally has come to zero in the Rajya Sabha and soon it would turn to zero in other elected bodies also, as people were completely against the party.

Later addressing a party meeting with the leaders, MLA and MP candidates in Anakapalli, Mr. Subba Reddy alleged that the TDP was responsible for the problems being faced by the elderly persons in getting pensions during the last few days. He said that the alliance parties have a strong hatred against the volunteers, as the volunteer system introduced by the State government was always with the people helping them in all their needs and bridged gap between people and the government.

He also asked his party workers to continue to their efforts to bring back the YSRCP to power. He said that people were very happy with the welfare schemes and development, which was evident during Gadapa Gadapa ki Mana Prabhutvam programme.

IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath, Deputy Chief Minister and Anakapalli MP candidate from the YSRCP Budi Mutyala Naidu and MLA candidates from various constituencies also spoke.

