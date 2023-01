CM pays tributes to Adari Tulasi Rao

January 06, 2023 09:05 am | Updated 09:05 am IST - Visakhapatnam

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy laid floral wreaths on the mortal remains of Sri Vijaya Visakha Milk Producers Company Limited (Visakha Dairy) chairman Adari Tulasi Rao at Yelamanchili in Anakapalli district on Thursday.

The Chief Minister met Tulasi Rao’s wife Ms. Jayalakshmi and condoled her on the loss. He also met other family members including Tulasi Rao’s son Adari Anand, who is the YSRCP coordinator for Visakhapatnam West Assembly constituency.

Tulasi Rao, who was suffering from an illness for some time, breathed his last on Wednesday while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Hyderabad.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by Minister Gudivada Amarnath, TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy, MLAs Uppalapati Venkata Ramanamurti Raju (Kannababu) and Karanam Dharmasri.

ADVERTISEMENT