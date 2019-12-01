CM keen on development of city, says Botcha

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is keen on development of Visakhapatnamon the lines of Chennai and Mumbai, Minister for Municipal Administration Botcha Satyanarayana has said.

The Minister along with Minister for Tourism Muttamsetty Srinivasa Rao, VMRDA Chairman Dronamraju Srinivasa Rao, Visakhapatnam MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana, District Collector V. Vinay Chand, MLAs Tippala Nagi Reddy (Gajuwaka) and Gudivada Amarnath (Anakapalle) and other officials inspected the proposed metro corridor between Gajuwaka and Kommadi.

The Ministers, accompanied by officials, supervised the work on the NAD flyover, ongoing development works in the city and the beach beautification works. Mr. Satyanarayana held a meeting with officials at the VMRDA Office after the visit. Later, interacting with media persons, the Municipal Administration Minister said that the Chief Minister has directed that the metro rail project should be started in Visakhapatnam. The Managing Director of Amaravati Metro Rail Corporation Limited Ramakrishna Reddy was appointed to prepare the design for the Visakhapatnam Metro and he has submitted the plan.

There would be three corridors: Steel Plant – Kommadi via Gajuwaka and NAD and Maddilapalem; Gurudwara Junction to Old Head Post Office and Thatichetlapalem to RK Beach in the first phase, which would cover 46.42 km. Later, the project would be extended to Anakapalle, Pendurthy, Anandapuram and Bhogapuram. He said that discussions on the project cost, funding and timeframe for completion were held in the review meeting. The VMRDA was asked to prepare a Master Plan by December 31.

On the NAD flyover, Mr. Satyanarayana said that one arm connecting from the NSTL side to the Airport side would be completed by March-end while the Pendurthy – Marripalem side arm was expected to be completed by June-end.

Giving a PowerPoint presentation on the metro rail corridors, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said that the Vizag Metro was designed to be more convenient to passengers than the Hyderabad Metro. The plan was to operate one metro train for every 10 minutes and to increase the frequency to one train every two minutes, depending on the patronage.

Coach depots were planned to be set up near the Airport area and at Hanumanthawaka Junction as land was available at these places. The metro project was estimated to cost ₹8,300 crore.