CM Jagan urges International Commission on Irrigation to work on a solution for transferring water

Mr. Reddy said that Andhra Pradesh is one of the States which is dependent on rain-fed irrigation system and face similar problem in water supply to agricultural crops during lean monsoons

November 02, 2023 04:27 pm | Updated 04:27 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

V. Kamalakara Rao
Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawats bonhomie with CM Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at the International Congress on Irrigation & Drainage, organised by International Commission 

Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawats bonhomie with CM Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at the International Congress on Irrigation & Drainage, organised by International Commission  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has urged the International Commission on Irrigation (ICID) to work on a solution to transfer water from one basin to another in drought-prone conditioned basins, especially in Andhra Pradesh, even though it is a global issue.

Addressing the inaugural session of the 25th International Congress on Irrigation & Drainage, and ICID’s 74th International Executive Council meeting on a theme of Tackling Water Scarcity in Agriculture on Thursday, Mr. Reddy said the solution should be economically viable, socially acceptable, technically feasible and environmentally friendly.

Mr. Reddy said that Andhra Pradesh is one of the States which is dependent on rain-fed irrigation system and face similar problem in water supply to agricultural crops during lean monsoons.

Addressing the N.D. Gulhati Memorial Lecture, Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekawat said that the Union Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is making every effort to effectively solve the water problems across the States in the country, and interlinking of rivers is one of the initiatives.

Earlier, the delegates on the stage including Chief Minister and Union Jal Shakti minister conducted ‘Jal Bharo’ programme by mixing the water of different rivers collected in different pots into one pot.

Delegates from different countries participated in the event.

