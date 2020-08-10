CM inaugurates PMU Call Centre through video conference

VISAKHAPATNAM

10 August 2020 23:41 IST

A PMU(Persuasion and Monitoring Unit) Call Centre, which exclusively works for the Department of Grama Sachivalayam and Ward Sachivalayam (GSWS) was launched by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy through video conference at Mouritech IT here on Monday.

During the launch, the Chief Minister shared his vision of adding the remaining 500 odd services which were being catered through GSWS under one roof at PMU by October this year. Currently the process makes calls to the officers who have pending applications related to ‘new rice card’ and YSR Pension schemes, which are beyond Service Level Agreement (SLA), to address them and move them to the next level on priority.

GVMC Commissioner Srijana and Joint Collector Arun Babu were present.