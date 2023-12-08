CM has no time to visit families of boat accident victims in Visakhapatnam, alleges TDP Andhra Pradesh president

December 08, 2023 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) State president K. Atchannaidu has alleged that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has no time to pay a visit to the families who have lost their boats in the fire accident at the fishing harbour in Visakhapatnam. He said that fishermen community has been suffering with the YSRCP government. It was the TDP which supported the fisherfolk by implementing various welfare schemes and providing subsidies to them, he added.

The TDP leaders distributed cheques to the boat accident victims families here on Friday, as part of ‘TDP Bharosa’. The TDP leaders have distributed ₹1 lakh cheque to victims whose boats were completely damaged and ₹50,000 to those whose boats were partially damaged. They have also distributed ₹5,000 each to the workers in the boats.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Atchannaidu said that the TDP has a very long association with the fisherfolk. With or without power, the TDP has always lend a helping hand to them, he said. While the YSRCP government, Mr. Jagan and even the Fisheries Minister neglected the victims families, it is the TDP and the Jana Sena Party (JSP) which provided financial support. He also assured that after the TDP comes to power, the party would provide 100% compensation to the victims.

Former Minister Kollu Ravindra alleged that the fire accident occurred due to the negligence of the government. He said that initially the State government had neglected the fire accident victims, but with the protests from the TDP and JSP leaders, it was forced to react. He said that the TDP had provided subsidies on fuel for the fishermen.

TDP MLAs Ganta Srinivasa Rao and Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu, former MLAs Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy and Palla Srinivasa Rao, North Andhra Graduates’ MLC V. Chiranjeevi Rao and others were present.