CM encouraging defections: TDP

VISAKHAPATNAM

20 September 2020 23:15 IST

‘Workers are strongly behind the party even though MLA left’

The action of Visakhapatnam South MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar in ditching the party and extending support to the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) came in for severe criticism from the TDP leaders and former Ministers Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy and Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu.

The former Ministers along with the TDP leaders held a meeting with the party workers of Visakhapatnam South constituency on Sunday.

Speaking to the media, they lashed out at YSRCP president and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for ‘encouraging defections’ forgetting that he had ridiculed the TDP for engineering defections and saying ‘MLAs were being purchased like cattle in the market.’ He had even made tall statements that he would admit MLAs and leaders from other parties, only after they quit posts. They wondered as to what had happened to that principle now.

The former Ministers said that though Mr. Ganesh Kumar had left the TDP, the party workers were strongly behind the party. TDP president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had reposed faith in Mr. Ganesh Kumar and made him the party’s urban district unit president. Instead of showing his gratitude to Mr. Naidu, the latter left without even informing the party elders. The reasons for his action would be known soon, they said.

Saying that it was values and not power or positions that were important in politics, Mr. Murthy said, “Ayyanna Patrudu and I will remain with the TDP till our last breath.”

He alleged that the YSRCP chief was playing a mind game. Referring to the YSRCP leaders commenting on the judiciary, they wondered what was wrong in Mr. Naidu allocating house sites to Judges in Amaravati. In 2005, the then Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy had sanctioned 500 sq.yards plots to Judges in Hyderabad. “Was it done with an ulterior motive?” they questioned.

They also criticised the State government for hurting the sentiments of Hindus by giving the customs at the TTD a go-by and trying to do away with the rule that those following other faiths should sign the register before entering Tirumala.

The TDP leaders said that they would work for the success of the party in the GVMC elections.

Visakhapatnam East MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu, party leader Anita and others were present.