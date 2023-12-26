Closure of Tycoon Hotel Junction at the centre of political controversy in Vizag in 2023

December 26, 2023 07:59 am | Updated 07:59 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The closure of the T-junction near the Tycoon Hotel has been at the centre of political controversy in the city, drawing public attention in the second half of the year 2023. Many motorists, especially the daily commuters, are disgruntled with the decision since they are made to travel an extra 2 km due to the closure of the busy three-road junction.

Political opposition to the move began in August when parties, including TDP, JSP, CPI and CPI(M), started protests against the move, alleging the involvement of the ruling YSRCP MP in the matter. They alleged that the junction was closed to favour the ruling party parliamentarian whose property is close to the road that led to it.

The members of the opposition parties have also vowed to intensify protests until the traffic signal is restored.

The row began in the first week of August when the city police suddenly closed the junction, asking motorists going from Siripuram to VIP Road to travel all the way down the Sampath Vinayaka temple road and take a U-turn. Similarly, those going from VIP Road to Siripuram are told to take a U-turn near the Dutt Island Junction.

While the decision has drawn mixed responses from the public, many motorists took to the smaller street roads in Balaji Nagar to reach VIP Road instead of riding on the Assilmetta Road.

The traffic police, however, maintain that the closure of the junction has led to a seamless flow of traffic in the area. Earlier, with a traffic signal at the T-junction, the traffic was frequently congested, not only near the Tycoon Hotel Junction but also at the Dutt Island Road. After the closure, the journey has been hassle-free between Siripuram to Assilmetta, they say.

The opposition parties, on the other hand, ensured that the issue was not forgotten.

Much attention was drawn towards the T-junction when JSP president K. Pawan Kalyan visited it and expressed his dissent over the decision.

With the support of its leader Nadendla Manohar, JSP leaders recently attempted to stage a ‘Maha Dharna’ opposing the move. However, the protest programme was foiled by the city police.

Almost six months later, the opposition parties say they will continue to protest until the district administration restores the junction. JSP leaders also say that their party president has shown interest in participating in the protests planned in the coming days.

JSP leader Kona Tata Rao has said apart from the fact that the decision has created a major public inconvenience, it has also brought to light the “sheer misuse of power” by a YSRCP MP who wanted the junction closed to suit the ‘vastu’ of his property located close to the road. He said government officials should not support such cases and added that the JSP will continue to protest. “We are planning something big,” he has said.

Former MLA and TDP Parliamentary constituency president, Palla Srinivasa Rao, said that before taking any road re-engineering work, the police should conduct a survey. “It looks like the police did not take anyone’s opinions before going ahead and closing the junction,” he said.

“Many school students and employees have been suffering as they are made to take long detours to reach their destinations. But the government is not bothered at all,” he quipped.