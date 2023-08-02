Closing traffic signal at Tycoon Hotel Junction in Visakhapatnam evokes mixed reactions

August 02, 2023 11:40 pm | Updated 11:40 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The decision to close Tycoon Hotel Junction neat Dutt Island as part of traffic management is coming under heavy criticism from commuters as well as opposition parties in the city.

While commuters allege that they are forced to travel additional distance to reach VIP Road, members of Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and JSP allege that the decision was taken to favour a YSR Congress Party leader, who has undertaken a construction project nearby.

Several commuters coming from Siripuram to VIP Road opined that they are forced to travel to Sampath Vinayaka Temple route, take a U-turn and then come back again to Tycoon Hotel Junction and take a left to go to VIP Road. The reaction is quite similar from people using VIP Road to go towards Sampath Vinayaka Temple or RTC Complex. Though a U-turn was created near Dutt Island Junction, just 40 metres from Tycoon Hotel Junction, it is being felt that the police department has unnecessarily complicated what should have been a simple thing. To avoid the distance, many two-wheelers from Siripuram are seen using internal roads between Balaji Nagar to reach VIP Road.

M. Aravind, a resident of Beach Road, said, “I have been using the route since 2017. Tycoon Hotel Junction was not a major traffic congestion point. One need not wait for long at the traffic signal at all. There was also a free left for vehicles going towards Sampath Vinayaka temple,” he said.

Meanwhile, road users travelling from Sampath Vinayaka Temple Road, RTC Complex, Asilmetta Junction towards Siripuram, China Waltair opined that traffic flow has improved at the junction.

Sashikanth, a resident of China Waltair said that flow of traffic between Asilmetta towards Siripuram was high during weekends. Vehicles would line up for a distance of over 300 metres at the traffic signal, he opined.

Some days ago, BJP leaders staged a protest at the junction. Visakhapatnam Parliamentary Constituency president Ravindra Medapati said that the decision of the police has created a lot of trouble for commuters. Along with former MLA P. Vishnu Kumar Raju, Mr. Ravindra alleged that the decision was taken to favour a YSRCP MP who was taking up a construction project nearby.

Recently, JSP corporator P.L.V.N. Murthy submitted a representation to GVMC officials alleging unauthorised constructions at Dutt Island by a YSRCP MP. In his representation, he alleged that to favour ‘vastu’ of the large budget housing project by the MP, the police have closed the Tycoon Hotel Junction. Several leaders of the TDP also opposed the decision.

‘Commuters happy’

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP-Traffic)- G Srinivasa Rao said that he has been taking feedback from a number of commuters and said that most of the respondents endorsed the decision of the traffic police.

“We have created a free flow of traffic along the route. The traffic signal was obstructing the flow. On some occasions, a commuter had to wait for around six minutes to cross the traffic signal. After these changes, commuters say it is better to drive for some distance rather than waiting at a signal for a long time,” he said.

Inspector of Traffic (East sub division) Ch. Shanmukha Rao said that in every developing city, for a free flow of traffic, it is better to reduce traffic signals.

“Earlier, one used to wait for about 40 seconds at the junction. These 40 seconds, used to create further vehicular congestion towards Siripuram. Now, there is no congestion at all. We have also made proper arrangements for the U-turn at Sampath Vinayaka Temple,” he added.