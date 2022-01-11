Close to 300 new COVID infections reported in a day in Visakhapatnam

VISAKHAPATNAM

11 January 2022 20:21 IST

Single-day tally crosses the 200-mark for the first time in the last four months

COVID-19 infections have almost doubled in the last 24 hours, as 295 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours ending Tuesday morning, taking the cumulative tally to 1,60,774, in Visakhapatnam district. The single-day tally has crossed the 200-mark for the first time in the last four months.

No death

The toll remains at 1,112 as no COVID-19 death was recorded during the last 48 hours. However, the number of active cases has jumped to 1,310. Forty-two persons who were undergoing treatment for the virus have recovered during the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 1,58,352.

On Tuesday, 57 COVID-19 affected persons were being treated at the CSR Block in King George Hospital (KGH). Of them, only one person is on ventilator and no one is in Intensive care Unit (ICU). Seventeen out of them are pregnant women who are affected with COVID-19, said KGH Superintendent P. Mythili.

According to Dr. Mythili, the cases have increased in the last three to four days. She said that many of the patients who were admitted did not have isolation facilities at home or having other ailments. She said that the hospital admission due to the COVID-19 has been comparatively less from the second wave, as of now. The KGH Superintendent appealed to people to take all precautions so that they are not affected by virus.