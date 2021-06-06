Close to ₹1 lakh fine imposed on violators of meat sale ban

86 kg meat, 180 kg chicken, 43 kg prawns and 20 kg crabs also seized, says official

Despite the ban on the sale of chicken, meat, fish and other seafood to avoid overcrowding in the pandemic situation, a number of shopkeepers continued to sell them at various places, violating the orders on Sunday.

While many took orders and delivered them to their customers at their homes, some others opened their shops. Fisherwomen also sold fish in several colonies. Special teams formed by the GVMC had conducted raids at various places and slapped heavy fines.

Additional Commissioner V. Sanyasi Rao said that ₹96,380 was imposed as fine against the violators. He said that 86 kg meat, 180 kg chicken, 60 kg fish, 43 kg prawns and 20 kg crabs were seized by the special teams, which conducted raids in various areas.