Over 40 passengers had a close shave as an RTC bus heading towards the RTC complex from Kurmannapalem caught fire near the Convent Junction here on Tuesday. It was learnt that a tyre burst has led to the fire accident. Noticing the spark, the bus driver alerted the passengers and asked them to get down. The bus was completely burnt in the mishap.
Close shave for passengers as RTC bus catches fire in Visakhapatnam
