‘Clerical errors in police chief memo’

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone I), Ranga Reddy said that the circular issued by the City Police Commissioner R.K. Meena on protective measures to churches, had a few clerical errors. He said that the memo issued was supposed to be meant for protection of all religious places, but not just churches.

Addressing newsmen here on Saturday, DCP (Zone I) Ranga Reddy and DCP (Zone II) Uday Bhaskar said that post attacks on churches in Sri Lanka, frightened over such incidents, a person, had approached Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy seeking protection to religious places during ‘Spandana’ programme.

The Chief Minister issued orders for the protection of religious places to the Police Commissioner, they said.

Social media

“The memo which had clerical errors was issued to ACPs without proper checking. Unfortunately it was leaked by someone and started to circulate in social media. But, on July 4 itself, we had released another revised memo rectifying the errors and communicated the same to all sub-divisional officers, that it’s not just churches,but all religious places,” said Mr. Uday Bhaskar.

Mr. Ranga Reddy also said that police are a secular force and not partial towards any religion, caste or creed.

The police provide protection to all and strive for maintaining peace.

“We provide security at churches during Christmas, at Masjids during Ramzan and also at temples during festivals,” he said.

BJP slams memo

It may be recalled that recently, members of BJP and its Dharmika Cell have condemned the memo, saying that it would affect the reputation of Visakhapatnam, which is is known for its communal harmony.

They also demanded the circular be withdrawn in 48 hours.