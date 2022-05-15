Cleanup drive at Visakhapatnam’s R. K. Beach draws good response

The District Collector said that the beach cleaning programme would hereafter be organised on the first Sunday of every month, with prior intimation to the public

District Collector A. Mallikharjuna has called upon all citizens to keep the beaches clean as scores of tourists, including foreigners, keep visiting them and it is important to give them a good impression of the city.

The Collector participated in a beach cleaning programme, organised by the District Administration, at R. K. Beach in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Mallikharjuna said that the beach cleaning programme would hereafter be organised on the first Sunday of every month, with prior intimation to the public. A portal on the theme ‘Our Vizag, our responsibility’ would also be launched on ‘beach cleaning’. He called upon every citizen to to his/her bit to keep the city clean. He also appealed to beach goers to make it a point to use dustbins to throw plastic covers, bottles and other wastes into them, and strictly abstain from dumping the wastes at will on the beach.

The officials and staff divided themselves into groups and participated in the beach cleaning programme at R. K. Beach, Gokul Park, Peda Jalaripeta and Jodugullapalem on Sunday. They collected the plastic bottles and other wastes from the beaches. The programme, which began at 6 a.m., concluded at at 8 a.m.

Apart from the Collector, Mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner Lakshmisha, Police Commissioner Ch. Srikanth, Joint Collector KS Viswanathan, MLA Tippala Nagireddy, VMRDA Chairperson A. Vijayanirmala, government employees, students and representatives of NGO s participated in the programme.