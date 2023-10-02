Cleanliness programme organised by Viskhapatnam Special Economic Zone

October 02, 2023 11:32 pm | Updated 11:32 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

As part of ‘Swachhata Hi Sewa’ campaign, a special cleanliness programme ‘Ek Taarikh, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath’ organised by Viskhapatnam Special Economic Zone at identified sites at VSEZ, other SEZs in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on Sunday.

The VSEZ Development Commissioner Srinivas Muppaala and Joint Development Commissioner Roshni Aparanji Korati led the programme. Ms. Roshni interacted with the Sanskruthi School children, who participated in the programme and briefed about the call given by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for such drives. She also motivated them to excel in different fields of their interest and also to contribute a little time for the society.

Mr. Srinivas said that over 1,000 people across all the SEZs took the cleanliness activities as part of the ‘Swachhata Hi Sewa’ Special Campaign 3.0.