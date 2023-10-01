Cleanliness drives held as part of Swachhata Hi Seva in Visakhapatnam

October 01, 2023 11:21 pm | Updated 11:21 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Cleanliness programmes were conducted by various organisations and schools on the call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to observe ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ on the eve of Gandhi Jayanthi on Sunday.

Representatives of CREDAI, Visakhapatnam Chapter, participated in the programme at Ramakrishna Beach and participated in the cleanliness drive from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. The participants include immediate past chairman and general secretary of CREDAI-AP, Bayana Srinivasa Rao, president Dharmendra Varada and CYM Coordinator B.V. Sridhar.

HPCL also conducted cleanliness drives at the housing colonies – Waltair Park and Yarada Park – with hundreds of HPCL employees and their family members.

V. Ratanraj, Director (I/c), HPCL Visakh Refinery, and Commander Yoginder Singh Dhaka, DIG, and R. Bharat, DIG, Coast Guard, and G. Kiran Kumar, CGM-HR, HPCL, were among those who participated.

Naval units, under the Eastern Naval Command(ENC), undertook Swachhata drives in collaboration with the district administration and the citizens at various locations in the city. A total of 800 naval personnel had participated in the clean up drive at RK Beach, 400 at Bheemili beach, and 700 at Yarada Beach.

Personnel from ships and establishments, and their families, led by Vice Admiral Sameer Saxena, Chief of Staff, ENC, participated in the massive cleanliness drive at RK Beach

A shramdaan programme was organised by the GVP MLBT School at East Point Colony, near VUDA Park, on Sunday.

Around 200 students of the school and Principal K. Madhuravani, participated in the cleanliness. They were supported by the staff of GVMC. Addressing the gathering, Ms. Madhuravani underlined the importance of inculcating the importance of keeping the surroundings clean from a young age in children.

Gayatri Vidya Parishad secretary P. Somaraju spoke. The children planted saplings on the school campus.

Naval Science & Technological Laboratory(NSTL) conducted Swachhata Hi Seva as part of Swachhata Fortnight Celebrations-2023. NSTL Director Abraham Varughese launched the hour-long cleanliness drive at Simhadri Gate of NSTL. More than 100 people, including NSTL fraternity, participated and cleaned the surroundings in half a kilometre radius.

Dr. Abraham Varughese appreciated the response to the Swachhata call by NSTL. He said that NSTL secured the 3rd place among all the DRDO Labs in implementing Swachhata Pakhwada programme in 2022. Senior Scientists AVSK Kumar, Mithilesh Kumar Sahu, Sathiya Kumar; Lt. Col. Rahul Dixit, Col. BP Acharya; DSC Guards, Vice President of NSTL Civil Employees Union Alok Chand, Members of NSTL Works Committee and residents of nearby areas participated in the drive.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel of Duvvada participated in the cleanliness drive by picking up the wastes from the tracks at the Duvvada Railway Station.