ADVERTISEMENT

Cleanliness drive held at Rushikonda

Published - June 09, 2024 08:43 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A cleanliness drive was organised at Rushikonda beach and a plantation drive taken up on Kailasagiri Hill, in association with NGO Manam Vanam, as part of the World Environment Day celebrations and Axis Bank’s ‘Open for the Planet Clean-A-Thon’ campaign being organised from June 5 to 12.

More than 100 volunteers, including the bank’s employees, NGO volunteers, local communities, environmental activists and local authorities participated in this initiative. As many as 100 saplings were planted at Rushikonda beach and 500 kg of waste was collected. The volunteers also educated the local people about the importance of environmental sustainability and cleanliness, according to a statement issued on Sunday.

Former Joint Director of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) V.V. Lakshminarayana, Forest Range Officer (FRO) Ram Naresh, Blue Flag Beach manager Venkatesh, directors of Manam Vanam NGO P. Sunil Kumar and Sarani Devi, and Axis Bank circle marketing manager B .Uday Kumar participated in the programme.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US