Cleanliness contest for wards

GVMC that achieved distinction as the third cleanest city will hold a cleanliness competition for wards.
Managing Director of Water and Sanitation for Urban Poor Advisory India Robert Martin released a book on guidelines for clean wards competition and appreciated such a book for competition in wards all over the country. He suggested that sanitary inspectors should identify swachh hotels and schools too.
WSUP Country Programme Director Akhilesh Gautam the clean wards competition would help score marks in the country-wide Swachh Survekshan.
A conference in Lucknow on October 14 would discuss the ward competition.
Chief Medical Officer (Health) A. Hemanth and WSUP City Project Manager Uday Singh Gautam spoke.
