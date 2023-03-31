Clean water tanks every month at railway stations, orders panel

March 31, 2023 03:53 am | Updated 03:53 am IST - Visakhapatnam

A six-member Passenger Amenities Committee (PAC) nominated by the Railway Board under the Ministry of Railways on Thursday directed Waltair Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy to ensure that the water tanks at every railway station are cleaned every month.

“Though the PAC team has expressed satisfaction over the condition at Visakhapatnam Railway Station, they have noticed that many stations lack such services,” according to the railway sources.

The committee members met the DRM on Thursday.

The PAC panel inspected the facilities at the designated railway stations of the Division from March 26 to 30 before meeting the DRM. The inspected stations included Simhachalam, Kottavalasa, Borra Caves, Similiguda, Araku, Gorapur, Machhakunda Road, Darliput, Damanjodi and Koraput. They conducted inspections at Visakhapatnam station on Thursday.

The PAC panel comprises Dilip Kumar Mallick, Abhijit Das, Nirmala Kishore Bollina, Gottala Uma Rani and GV Manjunatha and Parshuram Mahto.