Clean energy initiative launched in a big way

GVMC has initiated a number of smart city projects to bring about efficiency in services, conservation of energy and clean environment to citizens. Of them, solar power generation is an initiative on clean energy that falls in the pan-city category. The objective is to create 10 MW of renewable energy in a total of four projects to offset about 30 % of the total energy consumption of GVMC that is about 58 to 60 lakh units a month.

"With this GVMC will achieve the distinction of being the first municipal corporation in the county to tap solar power in such a big way," Municipal Commissioner M. Hari Narayanan told The Hindu.

As a part of it, installing solar panels on 22 GVMC buildings, comprising the main office near Asilmetta, its Town Service Reservoir office nearby and zone offices including at Anakapalle and Bhimunipatnam, was planned. However, some of the buildings are found not feasible with shade covering them. As a result, the capacity of 1.5 MW is retained with only 15 buildings being utilised for the purpose.

"The GVMC main office will save 50 % of power by going in for solar power," says Mr. Hari Narayanan.

In an innovative design, GVMC has decided to position solar panels at its front yard too and use the shade for parking.

The TSR Complex with several motors running accounts for the maximum saving of 800 KWh, about 40 % of its consumption. The solar power generation project on the buildings is estimated to cost Rs.7.62 crore. The power will be connected to net-metering of AP EPDCL and the power generated after utilisation will go to the grid.

Erection of panels on 80 of the 140 GVMC schools has been completed. The rooftop energy from the schools account for 0.25 MW. The solar panels on 140 civic schools are being installed at a cost of ₹ 1.3 crore of which 30 % of funds provided by MP K. Haribabu from his MPLAD funds.

"By the month-end the panel work will be completed in all respects but net-metering is yet to be in place to make them functional," the Commissioner said.

For the floating solar power plant of 2 MW capacity on Mudasarlova reservoir, also the first of its kind and estimated to cost Rs.12 crore, tender has been finalised and the designing is under way, it is learnt.