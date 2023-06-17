Clean and healthy environment is need of the hour, says APPCB official in Visakhapatnam

June 17, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board(APPCB) Joint Chief Environmental Engineer P. Prasada Rao on Saturday urged the stakeholders to create a clean and healthy environment with implementation of appropriate remedial measures. He was speaking at a seminar on Environment Rules and Regulations and Compliance under the Factories Act here.

Mr. Prasada Rao urged the participants to create awareness among citizens and educate them on the dangers of environmental degradation and the need for protection and management. He underscored the need to avoid single-use plastic and also take measures towards water conservation.

Mr. Aditya Kamat, Head – Legal Audit & Advisory, BCP Associates LLP, explained in detail during the technical session the importance of safety and compliance in factories, the extent and applicability of the environmental compliance, risks associated with non-compliance, including the Bhopal Gas leak case.

Speaking on Ensuring Environmental Compliance, Trends and Good Practices, D.V.S. Narayana Raju, Executive Director, Deccan Fine Chemicals, underscored the need for active participation of Industry experts during the consultation process for preparing the final draft notifications by the regulatory agencies like MOEF and CPCB will lead to a sustainable growth.

P.P. Lal Krishna, Chairman, CII Visakhapatnam, said implementing environmental regulations in the industrial park is a critical step towards a sustainable future. Although there are challenges, the opportunities for cost savings, efficiency improvements, and competitive advantage are significant. By implementing environmental regulations, industrial parks can reduce their impact on the environment and contribute to a healthier planet, he said.

