ADVERTISEMENT

Clean and healthy environment is need of the hour, says APPCB official in Visakhapatnam

June 17, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

‘People should be educated on the dangers of environmental degradation’

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board(APPCB) Joint Chief Environmental Engineer P. Prasada Rao on Saturday urged the stakeholders to create a clean and healthy environment with implementation of appropriate remedial measures. He was speaking at a seminar on Environment Rules and Regulations and Compliance under the Factories Act here.

Mr. Prasada Rao urged the participants to create awareness among citizens and educate them on the dangers of environmental degradation and the need for protection and management. He underscored the need to avoid single-use plastic and also take measures towards water conservation.

Mr. Aditya Kamat, Head – Legal Audit & Advisory, BCP Associates LLP, explained in detail during the technical session the importance of safety and compliance in factories, the extent and applicability of the environmental compliance, risks associated with non-compliance, including the Bhopal Gas leak case.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking on Ensuring Environmental Compliance, Trends and Good Practices, D.V.S. Narayana Raju, Executive Director, Deccan Fine Chemicals, underscored the need for active participation of Industry experts during the consultation process for preparing the final draft notifications by the regulatory agencies like MOEF and CPCB will lead to a sustainable growth.

P.P. Lal Krishna, Chairman, CII Visakhapatnam, said implementing environmental regulations in the industrial park is a critical step towards a sustainable future. Although there are challenges, the opportunities for cost savings, efficiency improvements, and competitive advantage are significant. By implementing environmental regulations, industrial parks can reduce their impact on the environment and contribute to a healthier planet, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US