Clay Ganesh idol-making camp organised at school

September 15, 2023 08:02 am | Updated 08:02 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Students with the clay idols made by them at a camp organised at GBP MLBT School in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Gayatri Vidya Parishad (GVP) vice-president D. Dakshina Murthy has underlined the need for organising various programmes to hone the latent talent in children. He inaugurated a ‘Clay Ganesha idol-making camp’ at the GVP MLBT School on the Beach Road on Thursday. He stressed the need to nurture the creative abilities of children. GVP joint secretry P. Raja Ganapathi also spoke. In all, 350 students are participating in the camp, being organised under the supervision of school principal K. Madhuravani.

