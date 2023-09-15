HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Clay Ganesh idol-making camp organised at school

September 15, 2023 08:02 am | Updated 08:02 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Students with the clay idols made by them at a camp organised at GBP MLBT School in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

Students with the clay idols made by them at a camp organised at GBP MLBT School in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Gayatri Vidya Parishad (GVP) vice-president D. Dakshina Murthy has underlined the need for organising various programmes to hone the latent talent in children. He inaugurated a ‘Clay Ganesha idol-making camp’ at the GVP MLBT School on the Beach Road on Thursday. He stressed the need to nurture the creative abilities of children. GVP joint secretry P. Raja Ganapathi also spoke. In all, 350 students are participating in the camp, being organised under the supervision of school principal K. Madhuravani.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.