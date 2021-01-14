Class X student found dead in welfare hostel

VISAKHAPATNAM

14 January 2021 00:11 IST

A Class X student allegedly ended his life in his hostel room at Andhra Pradesh Tribal Welfare Residential school at Koyyuru mandal in Visakhapatnam district. The boy reportedly wrote in his suicide note that he didn’t want to return home as no one liked him. He also reportedly wrote that no one is responsible for his death.

Though the incident seems to have occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, it came to light on Tuesday night.

The deceased was identified as P. Soujithraju (15), a native of Paderu.

According to the Koyyuru police, the school had announced holidays from Monday evening on the occasion of Sankranti and all the students have left for home. “The victim also left the hostel in the evening and we suspect that he might have returned in the night,” the police said. The student reportedly hanged himself by using a blanket. On Tuesday morning, the watchman found the boy hanging and informed school authorities.

A case was registered and investigation is on. Those who are in distress can contact police helpline No. 100.