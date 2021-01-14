Class X student found dead in welfare hostel

A Class X student allegedly ended his life in his hostel room at Andhra Pradesh Tribal Welfare Residential school at Koyyuru mandal in Visakhapatnam district. The boy reportedly wrote in his suicide note that he didn’t want to return home as no one liked him. He also reportedly wrote that no one is responsible for his death.
Though the incident seems to have occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, it came to light on Tuesday night.
The deceased was identified as P. Soujithraju (15), a native of Paderu.
According to the Koyyuru police, the school had announced holidays from Monday evening on the occasion of Sankranti and all the students have left for home. “The victim also left the hostel in the evening and we suspect that he might have returned in the night,” the police said. The student reportedly hanged himself by using a blanket. On Tuesday morning, the watchman found the boy hanging and informed school authorities.
A case was registered and investigation is on. Those who are in distress can contact police helpline No. 100.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath