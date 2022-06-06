Class X student fails in exam, goes missing in Visakhapatnam

A Class X student went missing after he failed in the examination, the results for which was declared on Monday.

According to the police, T. Sai a resident of AN Colony, Vepagunta, reportedly failed in two subjects and he was admonished by his mother.

Upset by this, Sai left home on Monday afternoon and didn’t return.

The locals found the footwear, mask and mobile phone belonged to Sai near Meghadrigedda reservoir. The locals and the police suspect that Sai might have jumped into the reservoir to end his life.

Inspector of Pendurthi Police Station, K Ashok Kumar said that they have registered a missing case and have launched a search operation to trace the missing boy. Those who are in distress can contact the police helpline no. 100.