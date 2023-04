April 29, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A 15-year-old boy drowned in a beach near IT hills at Madhurwada here on Saturday evening. Inspector of PM Palem Police Station Y. Ramakrishna said that three friends went to the beach and one of them entered the bluewaters for swimming. He was allegedly pulled in by strong waves. A few local swimmers jumped into the waters and brought him back to the shore, but he was dead by then. The deceased was identified as a resident of Tailors Colony and a Class X student.