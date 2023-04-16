ADVERTISEMENT

Class X student dies in road accident at Padmanabham in Visakhapatnam district

April 16, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A 16-year-old boy died after he was allegedly hit by a tractor near Boni village under Padmanabham police station limits, here, on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as P. Jeevan, a native of Pandrangi, who was a Class X student.

As per the reports, Jeevan had sought lift from a motorcyclist to reach Anandapuram from Pandrangi. When they reached Boni, a tractor which was coming out of the agricultural fields onto the road reportedly hit the two-wheeler.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Jeevan, who was pillion riding on the bike, sustained severe injuries and died on the spot, while the bike driver suffered minor injuries. The body was sent for post-mortem

Padmanabham police led by Inspector M. Sanyasi Naidu, registered a case. Investigation is on.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US