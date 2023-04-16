HamberMenu
Class X student dies in road accident at Padmanabham in Visakhapatnam district

April 16, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A 16-year-old boy died after he was allegedly hit by a tractor near Boni village under Padmanabham police station limits, here, on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as P. Jeevan, a native of Pandrangi, who was a Class X student.

As per the reports, Jeevan had sought lift from a motorcyclist to reach Anandapuram from Pandrangi. When they reached Boni, a tractor which was coming out of the agricultural fields onto the road reportedly hit the two-wheeler.

Jeevan, who was pillion riding on the bike, sustained severe injuries and died on the spot, while the bike driver suffered minor injuries. The body was sent for post-mortem

Padmanabham police led by Inspector M. Sanyasi Naidu, registered a case. Investigation is on.

