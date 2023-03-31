Class X exam centres to be ‘no mobile zones’ in Andhra Pradesh

March 31, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The State Government has declared that every Class X examination centre will be a `no mobile zone’ effective from this public examinations to be held from April 3 to 18, according to the Visakhaapatnam District Educational Officer L. Chandrakala.

Speaking to The Hindu, Ms. Chandrakala said that the State Government has issued guidelines to all the DEOs to strictly follow the rules for effective conduct of the exams in a transparent manner without giving a chance to any malpractice.

“No person should carry the mobile phones right from the candidate to the police, invigilator, student, or even the flying squads once they enter the examination centre. Entire premises of the centre will become no mobile zone from this year,” she said.

A barcode will be assigned to each question paper. If a candidate is absent, the question paper should not be used for any other candidate. “This barcode system will help the governmnt in easily detecting any question paper leakage or any fraudulent practice,”Ms. Chandralekha said.

Thirdly, no staff of the private schools should be assigned duties in the examination centres at the private schools, she added.

A total of 29,286 candidates including 13,292 girls, are appearing for the Class X examinations at 136 centers in Visakhapatnam district. A total of 27,547 candidates are regular while remaining are private candidates., the DEO added.