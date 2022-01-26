Class VIII student ‘ends’ life at Padmanabham

VISAKHAPATNAM

26 January 2022

He spoke to his friend on mobile before taking the extreme step, say police

A 16-year-old boy reportedly ended his life by hanging himself from a tree at Padmanabham in Visakhapatnam district on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Sai Kalyan, a resident of Samyyavalasa panchayat in Pandrangi and a Class VIII student at Government High School, Padmanabham.

According to Inspector of Padmanabham Police Station, Srinivasa Rao, Sai Kalyan used to stay in Government B.C Welfare Boys Hostel, Padmanabham. At around 9 a.m., he reportedly called one of his friends through a mobile phone and informed him that he was going to end his life. Sai Kalyan reportedly asked his friend not to forget him after his demise, before sending him the pictures of the wire, with which he had hanged himself.

After ending the phone call, the boy’s friend immediately called other friends in the nearby village and asked them to rush to the hostel. All of them reached the hostel and informed the same to the warden. They started a search for Sai Kalyan and found him hanging from a tree in the cashew orchards close to the hostel.

“We understand that Sai Kalyan had been using phone since the last night, though such electronic devices were not allowed inside the hostel. There was no suicide note found. Some of his close friends informed that he was a very sensitive boy. The exact reason behind his death is yet to be ascertained,” Mr. Srinivasa Rao said. The body was shifted to Tagarapuvalasa for post-mortem and a case was registered. Those who are in distress can contact police helpline no. 100.