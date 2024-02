February 13, 2024 10:48 pm | Updated 10:48 pm IST - PADERU

A 14-year-old girl reportedly ended her life in her hostel room at the Tribal Welfare Girls Ashram School at Araku in Alluri Sitharama Raju district on Tuesday. It was learnt that the minor girl hailed from Dumbriguda mandal. The police are enquiring about the details regarding the tragic incident. More details are to be ascertained.

(In case of suicidal tendencies, people can contact 100)