Class IX girl ends life at Pendurthi in Visakhapatnam after parents warn her against ‘relationship’

January 17, 2023 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A 17-year-old girl reportedly ended her life in her house at Kota Narava under Pendurthi police station limits on Monday. According to reports, the Class IX student was found hanging in her room. Based on the report from her family, she was a YouTuber and was allegedly in relationship with a boy.

Her parents reportedly warned her against the relationship as she was only minor. The girl might have been depressed and took the extreme step, said Inspector of Pendurthi police station Apparao. Pendurthi police have registered a case and investigation is on. 

Meanwhile, a 35-year-old anganwadi teacher Ch. Udaya Devi allegedly ended life after an altercation with her husband due to a petty dispute at Kancharapalem here on Monday. She was shifted to a private hospital and then to King George Hospital (KGH) where she was declared brought dead.

Inspector of Kancharapalem PS, S Vijay Kumar said that the family members of the woman did not express any suspicion on her husband. Kancharapalem police have registered a case.

In case of suicidal tendencies, people can contact 100.

