Class 8 student killed in road accident

VISAKHAPATNAM

26 October 2021 01:00 IST

In a road accident at the Four-Road Junction near Visakha Dairy, under Gajuwaka Police Station limits, an eighth class student of a private school died here on Monday.

According to the police, a four-wheeler was heading towards Gajuwaka from NAD Juntion. Near the junction, the driver reportedly lost control after the brakes of the vehicle failed. Unable to control the vehicle the driver mowed down the student who has been identified as Ch. Madhu Sai. The boy who received severe injuries died while undergoing treatment in a private hospital. Gajuwaka police have booked cases and investigation is on.

Girl dies

In another incident, 12-year-old Mounika, a resident of Kommadi, died after she fell in a ditch on Monday.

According to the police, the girl fell in the ditch that was dug up by the builders of a private building and reportedly died after suffering injuries. Mother of the deceased Lakshmi (42) in her complaint has alleged negligence of the builder.

Police are investigating the case and more details are awaited.