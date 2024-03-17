ADVERTISEMENT

Class 10th students can travel free on RTC buses for going to examination centres and return, says official

March 17, 2024 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

‘The students, who do not have bus pass, can show their hall tickets to the conductor’

The Hindu Bureau

Students appearing for Class 10th examinations to be held at 138 centres in the district, from March 18 to 30, will be allowed to travel free of cost on the special buses, being operated by RTC to the examination centres, according to AP Public Transport Department (APTD) District Officer A. Appalaraju.

The students, who do not have bus pass, can show their hall tickets to the conductor to go the examination centre from their homes and back. This facility would be available to students only on the days on which the examination is held. The free buses will be available at 5, 10 and 15-minute frequency in different routes.

The buses will be available from RTC Complex to Old Post Office junction, RTC Complex to Tagarapuvalasa, RTC Complex towards Bheemunipatnam, RTC Complex to Sabbavaram/Kothavalasa via Convent Junction and Pendurthi, RTC Complex to towards NAD and Gajuwaka via Gurudwara, RTC Complex to Gajuwaka via Convent Junction, Kurmannapalem to Tagarapuvalasa and Gajuwaka to Collector Office via Scindia.

Mr. Appalaraju called upon the students to make use of the free bus facility.

