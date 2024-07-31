CLAP vehicle loaders seek release of pending salaries in Visakhapatnam

Contract workers engaged as loaders of the Clean Andhra Pradesh (CLAP) vehicles alleged that they have not been receiving salaries for the past four to six months. They alleged that despite number of requests, they were not paid the salaries.

On Wednesday, a group of loaders with the support of the Mr. Venkat Reddy, V. Raju and others from GVMC Municipal Contract Workers Association, met GVMC Commissioner P. Sampath Kumar and urged him to ensure the contractor releases pending wages immediately.

Mr. Raju said that around 600 loaders working in the eight zones under the corporation have been suffering from severe financial problems and struggling to meet their requirements. He said that each loader should get around ₹12,000 to ₹13,000 per month. The authorities must also ensure they get all benefits.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.