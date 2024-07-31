GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CLAP vehicle loaders seek release of pending salaries in Visakhapatnam

Published - July 31, 2024 09:42 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Contact workers staging a protest at the GVMC building in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

Contact workers staging a protest at the GVMC building in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Contract workers engaged as loaders of the Clean Andhra Pradesh (CLAP) vehicles alleged that they have not been receiving salaries for the past four to six months. They alleged that despite number of requests, they were not paid the salaries.

On Wednesday, a group of loaders with the support of the Mr. Venkat Reddy, V. Raju and others from GVMC Municipal Contract Workers Association, met GVMC Commissioner P. Sampath Kumar and urged him to ensure the contractor releases pending wages immediately.

Mr. Raju said that around 600 loaders working in the eight zones under the corporation have been suffering from severe financial problems and struggling to meet their requirements. He said that each loader should get around ₹12,000 to ₹13,000 per month. The authorities must also ensure they get all benefits.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.