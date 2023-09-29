CLAP vehicle drivers go on strike demanding salary hike

September 29, 2023 03:00 am | Updated September 28, 2023 11:44 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Drivers of Clean AP (CLAP) vehicles have gone on an indefinite strike from Wednesday evening in the city, demanding that the State government resolve their long-pending issues.

The drivers on Thursday staged a protest at various dumping yards as well as Municipal Sewage Farms (MSFs) under the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) limits, demanding a salary of ₹18,500 which they said was assured to them by the government at the time of joining duties 18 months ago.

“We were recruited as CLAP vehicle drivers 18 months ago based on G.O No. 7. The officials promised a salary of ₹18,500. However, we are being paid ₹12,500. After deductions, we receive around ₹11,000,” said a member of Visakhapatnam CLAP vehicle drivers welfare association, who was participating in the protest at Arilova.

The drivers added that they have been urging the officials from the corporation and contractors about the issue for the past eight months. The Mayor, Additional Commissioners and other officials have assured us of taking action, but nothing is being done, they alleged, adding that lack of job security is a big worry.

“If some driver goes on leave for some days, they are being terminated from service. Moreover, drivers are being shifted from one zone to the other without any reason being given,” he said.

“Another major problem is that the salary is not being credited on time. Sometimes we receive salary on the 10th or 15th and there are times when we were paid in the last week of the month. How can we survive like this,” a driver asked.

There are 650 CLAP drivers working under the Greater Visakhaptnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) limits.

In view of the ongoing strike, the GVMC authorities have arranged for private vehicles to clear the garbage and asked the GVMC vehicle drivers to go the extra mile. Authorities are reportedly worried over sanitation issues cropping up in the city from Friday.

Visakhapatnam city generates around 1,000 MT of municipal solid waste per day.

A meeting is being organised with the CLAP vehicle drivers association by the GVMC on Thursday evening, where a decision is likely to be taken over the strike.

