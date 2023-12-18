ADVERTISEMENT

Claims made by some trade unions are false, says management of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant

December 18, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

‘Steps being taken to start the third blast furnace on December 30’

The Hindu Bureau

The RINL-Visakhapatnam Steel Plant on Monday clarified that the claims made by certain trade unions of the steel plant were false. An official release from the plant stated that the RINL is having a robust and transparent procurement policy and quality control system. RINL products are known for their highest quality in both domestic and export markets due to its stringent quality checks at each stage of its manufacturing process. To start generating cash profits, it is imperative that RINL’s production matches its installed capacity.

Management of RINL has prepared a strategic plan for infusion of much needed liquidity in the company which has been discussed with its executives and workers’ unions and the management is moving ahead with its plan to start the third blast furnace on December 30.

“RINL, as an organisation, is committed to transparency and ethical practices and vehemently denies any such distorted news or claims made by the trade unions,” the statement states.

