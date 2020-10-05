Civil Services exam goes off without hassles

Temperature of candidates checked

The Civil Services (Preliminary) examination conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducted in a hassle-free manner in the district on Sunday.

While the morning session saw 45.12 % attendance, 44.63% attendance was recorded in the forenoon session. The district administration has allotted 27 centres for the examination.

Observer for the examination and Secretary, Tribal Welfare Department, Kantilal Dande, along with Joint Collector M. Venugopal Reddy inspected an examination centre at Maddilapalem in the city.

District Collector V. Vinay Chand inspected an examination centre at Gnanapuram. He also checked packing of OMR sheets and COVID-19 safety precautions being taken at the examination centre.

Candidates reached the examination well before the scheduled time to avoid chaos.

The officials checked the body temperature of the candidates before allowing them into the examination centres. Wearing of masks was made compulsory and candidates brought their own water bottles and pocket sanitisers.