Civil engineer found dead in his house at Lankelapalem in Visakhapatnam

September 15, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A 54-year-old civil engineer was found dead under suspicious circumstances in his quarters at Lankelapalem on Thursday. The incident came to light late on Thursday night after police registered a case.

According to Inspector of Parawada police station K. Eswara Rao, the deceased was identified as G. Srinivasa Rao, a native of Vizianagaram district. He was working as a civil engineer in a unit at JN Pharmacity. While his family resides in Vizianagaram he used to stay along with a co-employee in a house at Lankelapalem. On Thursday, he was found lifeless in the washroom.

Police have registered a suspicious death case and sent the body for post-mortem.

After enquiring with the family and based on the crime scene, the Parawada police said that they do not suspect any foul play. They said that it could be a case of some health issue.

Further investigation is on.