Civil Defence staff felicitated for service in checking virus spread

The Civil Defence staff of the Waltair Division swung into action to check the spread of coronavirus and rendered yeomen services as per the directions of the Railway administration. They rendered services in crowd management and thermal scanning of passengers at the railway station and the staff at the DRM’s Office.

They also shouldered the responsibility of distribution of food to the needy, prepared by IRCTC.

In recognition of their unmatched service during this pandemic, Divisional Railway Manager Chetan Kumar Shrivastava felicitated the Civil Defence staff and lauded their efforts.

ADRM (infra) Akshay Saxena and ADRM (operations) P. Ramachandra Rao appreciated the Civil Defence staff, lead by Civil Defence Inspector C.H.U.B.E. Prasad, for their remarkable services.

Senior Divisional Safety Officer N.R. Sahoo was present.