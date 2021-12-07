Civil Defence Raising Day celebrated

DRM Anup Satpathy administering the pledge at the Civil Defence Raising Day celebrations in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

Visakhapatnam

07 December 2021 07:58 IST

The passing out parade of the 223rd Batch of Civil Defence Volunteers was held, on the occasion of National Civil Defence Raising Day, at the office of the Deputy Civil Defence Controller at Santhipuram here on Monday.

The batch consisting of 60 volunteers were trained in ‘warden service’, ‘first-aid’, fire fighting and communication courses from November 15, this year.

GVMC Commissioner G. Lakshmisha, who participated as the chief guest, said that the Civil Defence Organisation trains civilians to utilise their services in case of natural calamities or man-made disasters.

Deputy Civil Defence Controller K. Bhavani and P. Rama Rao, retired DM & HO, were present.

The 59th Civil Defence Raising Day was also celebrated by the Waltair Division at Zonal Civil Defence Training Centre in the city. Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy, ADRM Sudhir Kumar Gupta, Sr.DEN (HQ)/WAT Prabhakar Rao, Sr.DSC (RPF) Ch Raghuveer, and other branch officers were present.

A mock drill was organised by conducting disaster management, rescue operations for persons trapped in attack at stations, fire fighting and Cardio Pulmonary Respiration Operation (CPR) under the guidance of Sr. Divisional Safety Officer Sakya Acharya.

CHUBE Prasad, Civil Defence Inspector, part time Civil Defence inspectors and other Members of the Civil Defence Organisation took part in the mock drill.