Civic issues plague residents of Sri Nagar Colony

Traffic congestions being reported due to alleged illegal encroachments and unauthorised parking at Sri Nagar Colony in Visakhapatnam.

VISAKHAPATNAM

18 November 2020 00:55 IST

Locals allege that both sides of roads are occupied by shops and street vendors

Residents of Sri Nagar Colony, Rama Talkies, complain about civic issues, including poor sanitation, overflowing of drains and mosquitoes. Traffic woes due to the increase in encroachments are also causing problems to them.

‘Unauthorised shops’

The locals allege that both sides of the roads are occupied by shops and street vendors, making the once pleasant colony as a market these days. They allege that despite complaining to the GVMC officials and even submitting representations, no action has been taken.

“There are a number of unauthorised shops in the colony on both sides of the roads right from fast food centres, curry points, pan shops, juice shops, photocopying shops and others. During peak time, almost three-fourth of the road is occupied, making it tough for the vehicles to pass on these roads,” said Rama Krishna, a resident of Ward no. 27(New).

He said that these illegal constructions have encroached some part of roads and drains.

The roads witness overflowing of water whenever it rains. Severe traffic congestions are reported daily due to haphazard parking by the customers of these shops, he said.

Mosquito menace

The colony residents also complain about poor sanitary situation with many shopkeepers dumping the wastes on roads or in the drains. They also report severe mosquito menace due to the unhygienic conditions prevailing in the colony. They also say that anti-social activities are reported during nights in their area.

Alcohol consumption

“Several persons consume alcohol in the nearby wine shops during nights. When we question about it, they reply rudely. There is a ladies hostel and a number of residential houses nearby and their inmates feel insecure. We request the officials to take proper action,” said S. Nooka Kanakaraju, a resident of the colony.

“If the civic body solves the problem, we will develop the colony by planting saplings,” says another resident Chinna Rao.