Civic chief aims at better Swacch Survekshan rank

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner G. Srijana said that the civic body can better its performance in the Swacch Survekshan rankings only through improved coordination between officials, staff and citizens.

Ms. Srijana was speaking at a review meeting organised to discuss pending works and other arrangements related to Swacch Survekshan 2020, which kickstarts in January 2020.

During the meeting, zonal commissioners gave a presentation over the works related to Swacch Survekshan 2020 and awareness campaigns taking place in their zones.

Waste segregation

The Commissioner spoke about various aspects including source segregation, home composting, ban on single-use plastic, water saving techniques, rainwater harvesting, sanitation, and ensure cleanliness to prevent breeding of mosquitoes.

Ms. Srijana also asked zonal commissioners to train ward secretaries over such aspects as well as other topics that would be covered by the Swacch Survekshan team during their visit. The ward secretaries can create awareness among the public, she said.

The civic chief asked sanitary inspectors to esure that they check whether waste is picked up from their dustbins and composting bins in their localities every morning. She also asked them to send pictures if the waste is not picked up regularly.

The Commissioner also asked officials to identify dumping points and convert them into green areas by planting saplings. She also directed officials to impose fines on function halls who continue to use single-use plastic.

She also asked Self-Help Groups (SHGs) to create awareness over home composting techniques among households.