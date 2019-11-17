Civic body gears up for Swachh Survekshan 2020

Officials of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) is gearing up for Swachh Survekshan 2020, which is all set to roll out from January.

Speaking to the media here on Saturday, GVMC Commissioner G. Srijana said that Swachh Survekshan is not just limited to cleanliness drives, but it has a number of components to deal with. They include garbage collections, source segregations, waste reduction and disposal, maintenance of toilets and many more. She said that every year the number of criteria to meet and the participation of Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) have been increasing. She said that active role of GVMC, citizen involvement and their participation are required to succeed in Swachh Survekshan.

She said that the Swachh Survekshan 2020 includes four main components — citizen feedback (1,500 marks), service level programmes (1,500 marks), direct observation (1,500 marks), certification (1,500 marks) — all together of 6,000 marks have become complex with number of components.

“For service level progress, contrary to one-time annual assessment in the earlier editions, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has asked the Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) to update Swachh Bharat Mission online MIS (management Information System) portal on a monthly basis. The ULB data which was uploaded will be verified manually by officials interacting with public to make sure they are accurate,” she said.

The GVMC chief also said that in certification, star rating protocol and status under ODF will have 1,500 marks. She said that GVMC has applied for five star rating this year. She also said that in addition to ODF (Open defecation), ODF + (Urination), ODF++ which requires faecal sludge treatment is also an important component with 500 marks. She said that the civic body is constructing a faecal sludge treatment plant at Bhimili.

Ms. Srijana also said that citizen feedback caters to 25% of total 6,000 marks which includes seven questions from public and also responses through Swachhata app.

“Direct Observation which carries 1,500 marks has nine sub-components in it, where the team will observe whether residential/commercial areas are clean, Are public and community toilets clean, whether all fruit/vegetable markets are clean and a few others,” she added.

The GVMC Commissioner said that door-to-door garbage collection, segregation, wet/dry waste composting yards, and a few others will play a crucial role in the results.