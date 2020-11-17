City’s air, noise pollution levels dip this Deepavali

Use of green crackers and timings for bursting of crackers are said to be the reasons

The use of green crackers and restricted timings for bursting of crackers resulted in a significant decline in the air and noise pollution levels on Deepavali day this year compared to last year in the city.

The air quality and ambient noise level was monitored by the AP Pollution Control Board (APPCB) on November 9 and again on Deepavali day (November 14) in Visakhapatnam urban and rural areas.

The ambient noise level was monitored at six locations and ambient air quality at nine locations, according to a statement issued by the APPCB on Monday.

The AP Pollution Control Board had also conducted air quality monitoring for the parameters PM 10, PM 2.5, SO2 and NO 2 at nine locations during pre-Deepavali and on Deepavali day in 2019.

The percentage increase of PM10 from pre-Deepavali day to Deepavali day ranged from 16.13% to 73.68% and the percentage increase of PM2.5 from pre-Deepavali day to Deepavali day ranged from 52.31% to 84.40% in 2019.

This year, the parameters PM10, PM2.5, SO2, NO2 were recorded at nine locations during pre-Deepavali day and on Deepavali day.

As per the results, the percentage increase of PM10 from pre-Deepavali to Deepavali day is ranging from 5.30% to 24.54% and the percentage increase of PM2.5 from pre-Deepavali day to Deepavali day is ranging from 1.72% to 25% which is far less than previous year.

The values of SO2 and NO2 also increased on Deepavali day this year when compared to the values on pre-Deepavali day.

However, the values observed on both the days are well within the standards.

Awareness campaign

The APPCB gave the slogan ‘Intinta deepalu veligiddam, shabda mariyu vayu kalushya rahitha deepavalini jarupukundam’ through FM radio channels to create awareness among the public on lighting lamps to celebrate Deepavali and to prevent noise and air pollution.