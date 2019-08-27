City youth smitten by online war games

Online multiplayer games like PUBG are giving sleepless nights to both parents and youngsters alike.

While the youngsters stay up till late in the night conquering new territory in the vastly popular video game, their parents are worried that what started off as an outlet to let off some steam after hours of studying has now morphed into a dangerous addiction that is not just eating into their children’s time but also affecting their state of mind.

“I’m upset about my daughter ignoring her meals and social gatherings both at home and office only to play PUBG on her phone all the time,” said Seema Dutt, a mother of two and a resident of Bapuji Nagar.

Chicken dinner prize

The youngsters, meanwhile, have a different take on the subject. For them, it is time well-spent.

“Multiplayer feature, action-packed battle grounds, high-end graphics and a thriving community of gamers worldwide are the main features of these games which have made them immensely popular,” said Harsha, an employee of a defence establishment. Road-side tea stalls, snacks counters, parks and even libraries have turned into gaming zones, where scores of players gather and compete.

Evening pastime

Harsha says he looks forward to evenings when he, along with a group of colleagues, sit together and play PUBG and DOTA until the group wins a “chicken dinner” — the famous punchline reward of PUBG.

Doctors too are raising concerns over the growing obsession of youngsters with these games. WHO (World Health Organization) has categorised ‘addiction to gaming’ as a ‘mental health disorder’ last June. However, the trend is unabated and hijacking the leisure time of the city’s denizens. Taking precedence over other life interests, PUBG, DOTA and other similar games have now become their must-have fix.

K.B. Ravi Kumar, Assistant Professor (Psychiatry) at the Government Hospital for Mental Care (GHMC), observed that devoting prolonged time to these games, instantaneous rewards and an escape into fantasy through virtual world turns normal gaming behaviour into a gaming disorder.

‘Spend time with kids’

“Parents’ involvement in their children’s daily life and supervising the timing and kind of games children play is a good way to prevent youngsters from developing a disorder. There has been a recent increase in the number of youngsters reporting at clinics with such disorders,” said Dr. Ravi Kumar.

According to a local psychiatrist, on an average, at least 10 such cases are being reported every month.

“Repeated exposure to violence makes a mind desensitised towards it. As a result, violence when deprived of their playing is becoming common among gamers. Help is available at the Government Mental Health Centres,” added Dr. Ravi Kumar.