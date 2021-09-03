Visakhapatnam youth scales two peaks in Ladakh

Jatin Shah, who summited Kang Yatze 2 (6,280 m) and Dzo Jongo East (6,200 m), in Ladakh recently.

Jatin Shah conquered the summits in the Alpine style of climbing

Jatin Shah, a mountaineer from Visakhapatnam, has scaled Kang Yatze 2 (6,280 m) and Dzo Jongo East (6,200 m) in Ladakh recently.

Mr. Shah scaled the peaks in the Alpine style of climbing, in which a mountaineer carries all of one’s food, shelter and equipment as one climbs, without any fixed ropes or mountain guides. The Alpine style of climbing is considered to be the ‘pure’ form of mountaineering and is challenging as there is no support.

“Mountaineering and trekking have always fascinated me, and I began trekking from the age of 11. I started my journey by participating in national trekking expeditions organised by Youth Hostels Association of India (YHAI),” Mr. Shah told reporters on Thursday.

Later, he had served as camp leader with the YHAI. He completed the Basic and Advanced Mountaineering Course from government-recognised institutes like Jawahar Institute of Mountaineering and Winter Sports, Kashmir, and Himalayan Mountaineering Institute, Darjeeling, in 2018 and 2019 respectively. He had also completed the Basic Skiing Course from Jawahar Institute of Mountaineering and Winter Sports, Kashmir, in 2019.

He has also successfully scaled the BC Roy Peak (5,548 m) in Sikkim. He plans to climb a 8,000+ m peak in the coming years.