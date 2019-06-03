City youngsters resort to bike racing for thrills

Rigorous night patrolling and surveillance by the police appear to have fallen short yielding the desired results as youngsters continue to indulge in bike races and performing stunts, putting their lives and that of fellow motorists at risk.

The roads from RK Beach to Tenneti Park, Tenneti Park to Bheemili, Rushikonda IT SEZ and Telugu Thalli flyover appear to have become the hotspots for the bikers who zoom past these stretches while negotiating the curves dangerously for thrill.

According to sources, around 40 bikers, mostly youngsters, with one to two pillion riders, took part in a bike race on Telugu Thalli Flyover post Sunday midnight. “Two bikers would make a lap from the starting point of flyover near Asilmetta and make a U-Turn near Railway Station Junction and then return back to the same point. Time taken for the lap was calculated by a few youth,” a witness said on the condition of annonymity.

Meanwhile, about 10 bikers were reportedly resorted to zig-zag driving and creating trouble to the fellow motorists on Beach Road.

“This is a serious issue and police need to take action. Youngsters are driving at 100 km per hour while pedestrians are crossing road. Such stunts might lead to fatal accidents,” Syed Areef, who visited the RK Beach on Saturday night said.

Nagging issue

In the last few years, the City Police have caught many youth for organising or taking part in bike races and performing dangerous stunts. The youngsters, along with their parents, were counselled and the bikes were seized. However, such incidents continue unabated.

“Most of the times, we let them go, fearing that their bikes could skid if we try to stop them. We note down the registration numbers and record videos, after which they are summoned. However, many of them, being college going youth, are let off after counselling or issuing warning,” a senior traffic police officer said.

Traffic police also say that with thin vehicle density in the wee hours, youngsters resort to overspeeding. Last Sunday, two youngsters were killed reportedly due to overspeeding.

“Many rash driving, overspeeding cases are being reported on the weekends. We have been conducting special drives against the erring motorists,” Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic) M.R.K. Raju said.